Detroit Lions to sign Steele Chambers as undrafted free agent

We continue to keep an eye on the news that comes out with former Ohio State players signing as undrafted free agents after the conclusion of the 2024 NFL draft, one in which just four Buckeyes heard their name called.

The latest is some sourcing that linebacker Steele Chambers will be signing up in enemy territory with the Detroit Lions as an UFA.

Chambers didn’t have the same production in 2023 that we saw previous, but he still has the skills and ability to play in today’s defensive schemes in the NFL. He can run and defend in space, and those are desired traits in the NFL these days.

Though many mock drafts had Chambers going in the later rounds, he didn’t ultimately get the call and will now have to work his way through the hard way, as an invite with a contract to rookie camp.

Ohio State linebacker Steele Chambers is signing with the #Lions, per source. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 27, 2024

We’ll keep an eye on how Chambers does in Detroit and what’s next for his career.

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire