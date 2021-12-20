Detroit Lions sign running back Craig Reynolds to 53-man roster
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
After a couple of week-to-week sessions of “Netflix,” the Detroit Lions are subscribing full-time.
“Netflix” is the nickname for running back Craig Reynolds, who has been the Lions’ lead back the past two weeks as injuries and COVID-19 have whittled down the team’s running back room.
SHAWN WINDSOR: How Craig Reynolds' long run to the NFL was fueled by belief
RUNNING BACK ROOM: Lions ready to binge on 'Netflix' again; Jermar Jefferson to see increased role
LIONS STOCK WATCH: DE Charles Harris has been Brad Holmes' best free agent signing
The Lions signed Reynolds to the 53-man roster on Monday, according to a source with knowledge of the contract. The move comes a day after Reynolds rushed 26 times for 112 yards in the Lions’ 30-12 victory over the Arizona Cardinals at Ford Field.
This story will be updated.
This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions sign running back Craig Reynolds to 53-man roster