After a couple of week-to-week sessions of “Netflix,” the Detroit Lions are subscribing full-time.

“Netflix” is the nickname for running back Craig Reynolds, who has been the Lions’ lead back the past two weeks as injuries and COVID-19 have whittled down the team’s running back room.

Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) runs the ball against the Arizona Cardinals during second half action on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at Ford Field in Detroit.

SHAWN WINDSOR: How Craig Reynolds' long run to the NFL was fueled by belief

RUNNING BACK ROOM: Lions ready to binge on 'Netflix' again; Jermar Jefferson to see increased role

LIONS STOCK WATCH: DE Charles Harris has been Brad Holmes' best free agent signing

The Lions signed Reynolds to the 53-man roster on Monday, according to a source with knowledge of the contract. The move comes a day after Reynolds rushed 26 times for 112 yards in the Lions’ 30-12 victory over the Arizona Cardinals at Ford Field.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions sign running back Craig Reynolds to 53-man roster