Detroit Lions sign rookies Jameson Williams, Kerby Joseph; 4 draft picks unsigned

The Detroit Lions signed two more members of their 2022 draft class Thursday, signing first-round pick Jameson Williams and third-rounder Kerby Joseph to four-year deals.

Joseph's agent, Louis Bing, announced his client's signing on Instagram.

Joseph became the first compensatory draft pick to receive maximum compensation under the current collective bargaining agreement, Bing wrote.

INSIDE THE DEAL: How Detroit Lions traded up for Jameson Williams

NFL rookies get slotted four-year contracts. Third-round picks, historically, are the only picks with some wiggle room, depending on the value of their fourth-year year base salary.

Joseph's deal is worth just over $5 million and includes an $849,200 signing bonus.

NFL Network reported Williams and the Lions finalized his deal Thursday.

As the No. 12 pick in the draft, Williams will receive a four-year contract worth about $17.5 million that includes a $9.9 million signing bonus.

More: Why Lions receivers are willing to trade touches for wins in 2022

Dave Birkett: Lions GM Brad Holmes swung big and connected in NFL draft

The contracts for all first-round picks include a fifth-year team option.

The Lions signed No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson and seventh-round choice Chase Lucas to standard four-year rookie contracts earlier this week.

The Lions host rookie minicamp Friday-Sunday in Allen Park. They have four remaining unsigned picks — second-rounder Josh Paschal, fifth-rounder James Mitchell and sixth-rounders Malcolm Rodriguez and James Houston — all of whom could finalize their deals before camp.

Briefly

The Lions waived two players Thursday, safety Jalen Elliott and receiver Javon McKinley, to free up roster spots for their undrafted rookie class. The Lions have 79 players currently on their 90-man roster and are expected to sign 11 UDFAs.

Contact Dave Birkett at dbirkett@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @davebirkett.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions sign draft picks Jameson Williams, Kerby Joseph