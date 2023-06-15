Detroit Lions sign rookie tight end Sam LaPorta

During the 2023 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions selected eight total players. Of those eight players, they had only signed five of them to their rookie contracts. On Thursday, that changed when the team announced that they had signed rookie tight end Sam LaPorta to his rookie contract.

The second-round pick is the sixth player from the 2023 draft class to sign with Detroit. The only two remaining players are Jahmyr Gibbs and Brian Branch.

#Lions second-round pick Sam LaPorta deal: $9.465 million, $3.884 million signing bonus, $7.825 million total guaranteed, fully guaranteed 2023-2025, $408,000 guarantee 2026, $92,000 other compensation 2026 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) June 15, 2023

For LaPorta, he follows the footsteps of plenty of other Iowa tight ends to the NFL. That list is compiled with names such as Noah Fant, George Kittle and former Detroit Lion T.J. Hockenson. There’s hope that LaPorta can have similar success in the league as those players.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

While he was selected in the second round, it’s understandable why Laporta could be viewed as the teams starting tight end. He’s fluid in space for a player of his size and he’ll provide the Lions plenty of ability to run after-the-catch. Meanwhile, he should provide an impact for Detroit in the short and intermediate areas of the field.

Plenty of rookies in Detroit will be competing for starting spots and earning the opportunity to provide an impact. Now that he’s officially under contract, Sam LaPorta will get his chance to do the same.

The Detroit Lions added Iowa TE Sam LaPorta with the 34th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. His skill-set immediately separates him from the TEs on the roster. Wouldn't be surprised if he's a day one starter. – Easily shakes defenders

– Great YAC ability

– Fluid route runner… pic.twitter.com/4TBynpk0F9 — Russell Brown (@RussNFLDraft) May 1, 2023

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire