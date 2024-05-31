Detroit Lions sign rookie CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr.; Terrion Arnold last unsigned draft pick

With two weeks left in the formal offseason program, the Detroit Lions have all but one of their six draft picks under contract.

The Lions announced the signing of second-round pick Ennis Rakestraw Jr. on Friday. Previously, the Lions signed Day 3 draft picks Gio Manu, Sione Vaki, Mekhi Wingo and Christian Mahogany.

First-round pick Terrion Arnold is the Lions' only remaining unsigned pick.

Rakestraw, the 61st overall pick, signed a four-year contract with a slotted value of $6.485 million. The deal includes a $1.5 million signing bonus, according to OverTheCap.com.

Rookie holdouts are rare under the current collective bargaining agreement, with little to negotiate in rookie contracts beyond guaranteed money for some early-round draft picks.

Rakestraw is expected to compete for time in the Lions' revamped secondary this fall after missing some practice this spring in his return from core muscle surgery. Rakestraw, who turns 22 next week, played some slot cornerback during Thursday's organized team activity practice open to the media but did not take part in 11-on-11 drills.

Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn said last week Arnold and Rakestraw would "get their lumps" as rookie cornerbacks, but he was excited to add both to the defense.

"Once you get into the NFL you’re playing a top-notch player every week, and he has to understand that so there’s no weeks off," Glenn said. "You’re not playing App State now. You’re playing a quality NFL receiver every week and (Arnold is) going to get his lumps, just like Rakestraw. They’re going to get their lumps but I do know this: The mentality of those guys, they are fighters and that’s one of the reasons why we got them. And they’ll be ready to play each week."

