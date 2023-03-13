Detroit Lions re-sign RB Craig Reynolds, tender contracts to 5 other ERFAs

Running back Craig Reynolds is returning to the Detroit Lions on a one-year deal, and the team tendered five of its other exclusive rights free agents contracts Monday.

The Lions announced they tendered contract offers to long snapper Scott Daly, defensive tackle Benito Jones, tight ends Brock Wright and Shane Zylstra and linebacker Anthony Pittman, whose tender was reported last week.

Exclusive rights free agents are players with less than three years of NFL service time. They receive non-guaranteed, minimum salary deals and cannot negotiate with other teams once tendered.

The Lions have until 4 p.m. Wednesday to tender their final two ERFAs, cornerback Bobby Price and guard Tommy Kraemer. Both are returning from season-ending injuries; Price underwent knee surgery in the fall, while Kraemer missed the season with a back ailment.

Price is ahead of schedule with his rehab and due in town for a medical recheck this week.

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) runs against Washington Commanders linebacker David Mayo (51) during the first half at Ford Field, Sept. 18, 2022.

Reynolds has appeared in 14 games with two starts over the past two seasons for the Lions. Nicknamed "Netflix" by former Lions running backs coach Duce Staley, Reynolds ran for a career-high 112 yards on 26 carries in a win over the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 and spent most of last season as the Lions' No. 4 running back behind Jamaal Williams, D'Andre Swift and Justin Jackson.

Reynolds, who spent time in the second half of last season on injured reserve (ribs), is expected to compete for a backup job in 2023.

Williams and Jackson are among 15 Lions who will become unrestricted free agents absent a new deal by 4 p.m. Wednesday.

