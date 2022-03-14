Detroit Lions re-sign 'quarterback on defense' Alex Analzone to one-year, $4 million deal

Dan Campbell called Alex Anzalone "our quarterback on defense," and the Detroit Lions are bringing the middle linebacker back to run the unit again in 2022.

Anzalone signed a one-year deal with the Lions on Monday just before the start of the free agent negotiating period. The deal is worth up to $4 million.

Anzalone, 27, started 14 games at middle linebacker for the Lions last season before missing the final thee weeks with a shoulder injury. He wore the defensive headset most of the season and finished with career-highs in snaps (828), tackles (87) and passes defensed (seven).

Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone celebrates a tackle against the Ravens during the second half of the Lions' 19-17 loss at Ford Field on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.

The Lions originally signed Anzalone to a one-year deal at the start of free agency last spring to bring order to their new defense.

Anzalone played his first four NFL seasons with the New Orleans Saints, where Campbell and Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn were assistant head coaches.

The Lions also announced the re-signings of linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton and safeties Jalen Elliott and C.J. Moore.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions re-sign LB Alex Analzone to one-year, $4 million deal