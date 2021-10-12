Detroit Lions sign Pittsburgh Steelers CB Mark Gilbert to 53-man roster

The Detroit Lions are getting some help for their struggling secondary — some help with famous bloodlines.

The Lions are signing cornerback Mark Gilbert from the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad to their 53-man roster, ESPN reported Tuesday.

Gilbert is the nephew of former All-Pro defensive lineman Sean GIlbert and the cousin of future Hall-of-Fame cornerback Darrelle Revis.

Former Duke cornerback Mark Gilbert (28) intercepts a pass intended for Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) in the first half of a Sept. 19, 2020, game at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham.

The Lions lost top cornerback Jeff Okudah to a torn Achilles tendon in Week 1, and his replacement, third-round pick Ifeatu Melifonwu, to a quad injury in Week 2.

They start two rookies in the secondary, Jerry Jacobs at left cornerback and A.J. Parker in the slot, and rank last in the NFL in yards per pass allowed (9.32).

Gilbert, who played collegiately and Duke and signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent, must stay on the Lions' active roster for at least the next three weeks.

The Lions, who play the Steelers on Nov. 14, have one of the youngest rosters in the NFL with seven rookies in their core playing group: Jacobs, Parker, starting left tackle Penei Sewell, defensive linemen Alim McNeill and Levi Onwuzurike, receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, and linebacker Derrick Barnes.

