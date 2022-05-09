Detroit Lions sign pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson

Mark Schofield
·1 min read
In this article:
The Detroit Lions became the latest team to sign a first-round pick from the 2022 NFL draft, agreeing to terms with second-overall selection Aidan Hutchinson. Hutchinson’s agent, Mike McCartney, announced that the team and his client had reached a deal on social media Monday morning:

According to Ian Rapoport, the contract is fully guaranteed:

Hutchinson turned in a fantastic final season for the Michigan Wolverines, notching 14 sacks and 16.5 tackles for a loss. That performance helped the Wolverines reach the College Football Playoff, and led Hutchinson to New York City as a finalist for the Heisman Trophy.

During most of the pre-draft process, Hutchinson seemed like a lock for the first-overall selection. Here at Touchdown Wire, we compared him to a young T.J. Watt when he was coming out of college. But with the Jacksonville Jaguars drafting Travon Walker, Hutchinson slid to the Lions with the second-overall selection, letting him stay close to Michigan and play for Detroit.

