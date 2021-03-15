Detroit Lions re-sign LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin, cut OL Joe Dahl in slew of roster moves

The Detroit Lions are keeping one of Bob Quinn's draft picks for another season, and bidding another good-bye.

The Lions agreed Monday to a one-year deal with linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin, his agent Brian McLaughlin said. The fully-guaranteed deal is worth $2.378 million, but counts just $990,000 toward the salary cap under the veteran salary benefit expansion added to the new collective bargaining agreement.

Reeves-Maybin, a fourth-round pick in 2017, had been one of the Lions' best special teams players since his arrival in Detroit and might finally have a role at linebacker in a new defensive scheme.

The Lions also released offensive lineman Joe Dahl on Monday.

A fifth-round pick in 2016, Dahl was a part-time starter at guard the past two seasons but missed multiple games in 2019-20 with a back injury.

Dahl release will free up about $2.675 million in cap space.

The Lions appear to be planning to play Halapoulivaati Vaitai, one of their big free agent additions from last offseason, at guard this fall.

With Dahl gone, the Lions have one player remaining from their 2016 draft class, left tackle Taylor Decker. Special teams standout Miles Killebrew also was under contract last season, but will become an unrestricted free agent Wednesday.

Reeves-Maybin is the only player left from the Lions' 2017 draft class after first-round pick Jarrad Davis agreed to a one-year deal with the New York Jets and fifth-rounder Jamal Agnew agreed to a one-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and with third-rounder Kenny Golladay set to go elsewhere in free agency.

