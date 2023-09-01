Detroit Lions re-sign Kutztown University football product Craig Reynolds

Aug. 31—Two days after he was released by Detroit, the Lions re-signed running back Craig Reynolds to their active roster on Thursday, the team announced. Contract details were not released.

After playing the past two seasons with Detroit, the former Kutztown University running back originally re-signed with the Lions in March, but was cut on Tuesday as NFL teams trimmed their rosters to the 53-player limit. Detroit moved linebacker Julian Okwara to injured reserve on Thursday, which opened a spot for Reynolds.

Reynolds appeared in two of the Lions' three preseason games, recording 54 rushing yards and one touchdown on 19 carries. He also had five receptions for 34 yards.

Reynolds appeared in nine games for Detroit last season, recording 23 carries for 102 yards and nine receptions for 116 yards. In 2021, he had 55 carries for 230 yards and seven catches for 52 yards in five games.

The Willow Grove native went undrafted before signing with Washington as a free agent in 2019. Reynolds played for Washington in 2019 and Jacksonville in 2020 before signing with Detroit ahead of the 2021 season.