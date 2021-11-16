Detroit Lions sign K Riley Patterson off New England Patriots practice squad

The Detroit Lions have two new kickers, their sixth and seventh since the start of training camp.

The Lions signed kicker Riley Patterson off the New England Patriots practice squad, a league source told the Free Press, two days after Ryan Santoso missed an extra point and field goal in a 16-16 tie with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Patterson, who must stay on the Lions' 53-man roster for at least the next three weeks, went undrafted out of Memphis and signed with the Minnesota Vikings as a rookie free agent before joining the Patriots last month.

He made 15 of 22 field goals at Memphis last season and had a career-long of 56 yards.

The Lions also plan to kicker Aldrick Rosas to their practice squad.

Santoso, called up from the practice squad as an injury fill-in for Austin Seibert, missed an extra point early in the second half of Sunday's tie with the Steelers after Godwin Igwebuike's touchdown gave the Lions a 16-10 lead.

The Steelers tied the game with two second half field goals.

In overtime, Santoso badly missed a 48-yard field goal attempt on the period's third possession that would have given the Lions their first win.

Lions coach Dan Campbell said the team would explore its options at kicker this week, including holding a tryout Tuesday.

Rosas played briefly for the New Orleans Saints this preseason after playing previously with the Tennessee Titans, New York Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars. He is a 79% kicker for his career.

The Lions have been looking for stability at kicker since losing Matt Prater to free agency in spring.

They cycled through three different kickers in training camp — Randy Bullock, Matthew Wright and Zane Gonzalez — before claiming Seibert off waivers from the Cleveland Browns.

Bullock is 18-for-20 on field goals this season for the Tennessee Titans, Wright made a last-second field goal to give the Jacksonville Jaguars their first win of the season in October and Gonzalez has made 16 straight field goal attempts for the Carolina Panthers.

