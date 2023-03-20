Detroit Lions sign Jake McQuaide, have long snapper competition in the works

The Detroit Lions could have a competition brewing at long snapper.

The Lions signed Pro Bowl long snapper Jake McQuaide to a one-year contract Monday.

McQuaide, 35, spent 10 seasons with the Los Angeles/St. Louis Rams during Lions general manager Brad Holmes' tenure with the team, before joining the Dallas Cowboys in 2021. He made Pro Bowls with the Rams in 2016-17 and played 21 games with the Cowboys the past two seasons before suffering a torn triceps in October..

The Lions re-signed Scott Daly to an exclusive rights free agent contract last week.

Daly has handled long-snapping duties the past two seasons, but was inconsistent last year. He had low snaps on punts in three consecutive weeks in the middle of the season against the Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers, and another late in the season against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

