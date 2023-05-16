Detroit Lions sign former XFL kicker John Parker Romo after minicamp tryout

The Detroit Lions have found their competition for Michael Badgley.

The Lions signed former XFL kicker John Parker Romo after a weekend tryout at rookie minicamp.

Romo, who announced his signing on Twitter, made 17 of 19 field goals for the San Antonio Brahmas this spring to earn All-XFL honors and kicked well in practice Friday and Sunday for the Lions.

Virginia Tech place kicker John Parker Romo (96) kicks an extra point with holder Peter Moore (85) in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Middle Tennessee, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Blacksburg Va. (AP Photo/Matt Gentry)

A Georgia native, Romo signed with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted rookie last spring and made 1 of 2 field goals in the preseason. He played three years at Virginia Tech after spending his first three college seasons at Central Arkansas and Tulsa.

The Lions have had a revolving door at kicker the past two seasons, though Badgley brought some stability to their special teams in the second half of 2022. He made 20 of 24 field goals and all 33 of his extra point tries in 12 games with the Lions.

Badgley re-signed with the Lions on a one-year deal in free agency this spring, when the Lions made it clear they intended to bring in competition for training camp.

