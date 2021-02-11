Detroit Lions sign former Saints tight end Alize Mack to futures deal

The Detroit Lions signed tight end Alize Mack to a futures deal Thursday.

Mack was a seventh-round pick by the New Orleans Saints in 2019, where he played briefly for new Lions coach Dan Campbell.

He was waived at the end of training camp, spent three weeks on the Saints’ practice squad and also spent time on the practice squads of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs.

Notre Dame tight end Alize Mack celebrates after defeating Florida State, Nov. 10, 2018 in South Bend.

The Lions return Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson in 2021, but have other questions at the position.

Jesse James has no more guaranteed money left on the free agent contract he signed in 2019, and is set to count $6.4 million against the Lions’ salary cap this fall.

Hunter Bryant, who barely played as a rookie, is the Lions’ No. 3 tight end.

Mack caught 36 passes for 360 yards and three touchdowns as a senior at Notre Dame in 2018.

He did not play in the NFL last season.

