Detroit Lions sign former Notre Dame receiver Avery Davis

Avery Davis hasn’t played a competitive football game since before the 2021 season ended. Two ACL tears over the past two seasons have kept him on the sidelines, including for all of the 2022 season. Now, he’s going to get a chance the NFL. The Detroit Lions announced that they had signed Davis before Saturday’s practice, and he’ll have a chance to grab one of the final two receiver spots on their depth chart.

From 2018 to 2021, Davis had 66 receptions for 862 yards and eight touchdowns. He began his collegiate career as a running back before moving to receiver after his first season on the field. If for some crazy reason the Lions decide to try him in the backfield, he had 34 carries for 156 yard but did not score from there.

It will be worth seeing if Davis can survive the preseason, especially without having seen game action for so long. One could say it’s an unforgiving way to find out. Then again, he’ll never know unless he tries.

