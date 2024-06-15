Detroit Lions to sign former Michigan Panthers kicker Jake Bates

The Detroit Lions are bringing in more competition at kicker, and it’s a name some fans have been pining for.

The Lions are expected to sign former Michigan Panthers kicker Jake Bates to a two-year-deal on Tuesday, the first day he's eligible after playoffs.

Bates made 21 of 28 field goals this season and finished second in the UFL with 51 kicking points. He visited the Lions on Thursday. And he also visited Washington and Green Bay.

Bates, who played his home games at Ford Field this spring, made a game-winning 64-yard field goal in the Panthers’ season-opening win over the St. Louis Battlehawks and had two other 60-plus-yard field goals this season.

Michigan Panthers kicker Jake Bates connects on a 64-yard field goal to give the Panthers a stunning 18-16 win over the St. Louis Battlehawks at Ford Field in the United Football League season opener Saturday, March 30, 2024 in Detroit.

STILL WORKING HARD: Some people get complacent after getting new deal. Not Amon-Ra St. Brown

But as good as he was early in the season, Bates made just 6 of 11 field goals in the Panthers’ final four games and missed a would-be game-winning 53-yarder in the Panthers’ regular season-ending loss to the Birmingham Stallions.

The Stallions beat the Panthers the following week in the UFL playoffs.

The Lions return veteran kicker Michael Badgley and signed former Michigan kicker James Turner as an undrafted free agent.

Badgley made 27 of 31 field goals in parts of the past two seasons for the Lions, but has just three makes of 50-plus yards in that span.

Turner showed massive leg strength and good accuracy in spring workouts, but is not as refined on kickoffs as Badgley.

Bates played as a kickoff specialist in college and before the UFL season had not made a field goal in a game since high school.

Lions general manager Brad Holmes told the Free Press this spring he would consider keeping three kickers, including two on practice squad, because of the NFL’s new kickoff rules that could make kickers more involved in tackling on kickoffs.

Contact Dave Birkett at dbirkett@freepress.com. Follow him on X and Instagram at @davebirkett.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions to sign former Michigan Panthers kicker Jake Bates