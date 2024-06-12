Detroit Lions sign former Iowa Hawkeyes LB Ben Niemann

Another former member of the Iowa Hawkeyes has found his way to an NFL roster only continuing the healthy pipeline that Kirk Ferentz has built. Former Iowa linebacker Ben Niemann has signed with the Detroit Lions.

Niemann joins Sam LaPorta and Jack Campbell as two other Hawkeyes on the roster that fit the manta and hard-nosed mentality of Lions head coach Dan Campbell.

#Lions have signed LB Ben Niemann and waived LB Steele Chambers. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) June 10, 2024

Ben Niemann has played six years in the NFL, primarily with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he spent his first four seasons. He then bounced around to the Arizona Cardinals in 2022 and spent 2023 with the Tennessee Titans and Denver Broncos.

Niemann has appeared in 86 career games registering 239 total tackles, 2 sacks, a forced fumble, and five fumble recoveries. He joins a deep and talented linebacking group in Detroit.

While at Iowa, Niemann played in 53 total games while starting in 40. He was an honorable mention for the All-Big Ten team in his sophomore and senior seasons. His career at Iowa included 201 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles.

Niemann will be a longshot to start for the Lions but his ability to play special teams could snag him a roster spot. During the 2023 season he did not play a defensive snap and was solely used on special teams, somewhere he could have an immediate impact for the Detroit Lions.

