Detroit Lions re-sign former Alabama DL Isaiah Buggs to two-year deal

The Detroit Lions agreed to a two-year deal with former Alabama defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs on Monday. According to Tom Pelissero, the deal is worth $6-million and will keep Buggs in Detroit for the next two years.

Buggs transferred to Alabama by way of Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. In two seasons in Tuscaloosa, he tallied 103 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, and 11 sacks.

In 2019, Buggs was drafted in the sixth round by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He spent three seasons with the Steelers, he recorded 31 tackles.

After his third season, he signed with the Detroit Lions. In 2022, Buggs added 45 tackles and one sack. He started in 13 games for the Lions.

His role will likely increase moving forward. He played his best ball toward the end of the season. It will be interesting to see how he performs in 2023-2024 with one of the league’s most improved teams.

#Lions re-sign DL Isaiah Buggs — Detroit Lions (@Lions) March 13, 2023

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Buggs’ professional career as well as other former Alabama players in the NFL.

