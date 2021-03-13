Detroit Lions sign ex-New Orleans Saints TE Josh Hill: 'The guy does all the dirty work'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dave Birkett, Detroit Free Press
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Patriot Way is a thing of the past, but the new Detroit Lions coaching staff still will have a pipeline to its old teams.

The Lions announced the signing of former New Orleans Saints tight end Josh Hill on Saturday. Hill was released earlier this month after eight seasons with the Saints, where he played five years for Lions head coach Dan Campbell.

JUST FOR KICKS: Lions' kicking job up for grabs; Dave Fipp explains what he wants

Previously, the Lions signed wide receiver Tyrell Williams, who spent three seasons with Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn with the Los Angeles Chargers.

"Look, if I’m being completely transparent with you, I think, yeah, (familiarity will be a factor in our free agent moves)," Campbell said earlier this month. "If there’s some guys out there that are from other teams that we have history with, this coaching staff has history with, our personnel department, our GM, our assistant GM has history with that we know and we trust and are our type of guys, yeah, I would say that would be pretty intriguing."

Hill made seven starts for the Saints last season and caught eight passes for 46 yards.

He has been a reliable blocking tight end throughout his career, and should fill the role left vacant by this week's release of tight end Jesse James.

Last year, Campbell called Hill, one of four tight ends with a touchdown reception in each of the past eight seasons, "the unsung hero" of the Saints offense.

"The guy does all the dirty work," Campbell told NewOrleansSaints.com. "He does all these things that nobody even sees half the time."

With Hill in the fold, the Lions do not have a pressing need at the tight end position entering free agency next week.

Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson returns as starter, and Hunter Bryant, Hunter Thedford and another ex-Saint, Alize Mack, should compete for the No. 3 next season.

Contact Dave Birkett at dbirkett@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @davebirkett.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions sign ex-New Orleans Saints TE Josh Hill

Recommended Stories

  • Lions meet with Nebraska OL Brenden Jaimes on pre-draft visit

    Jaimes can play either tackle spot

  • NFL execs weigh in on biggest questions facing 2021 QB prospects

    The Chicago Bears are expected to be in the first-round quarterback market but must be sure they have answers to these pressing questions.

  • League prospects seize on few chances to impress ahead of NFL Draft

    National Football League (NFL) prospects are navigating an unusual path to the draft this year, with the annual NFL Scouting Combine canceled after a chaotic collegiate football season that left fewer opportunities to impress. League scouts are descending on college campuses across the country through April 9 for a pro day circuit that may be more critical than ever after the COVID-19 pandemic prompted some collegiate conferences to cancel games and some players to opt out. "This group of draftees is unusual in that some of the biggest stars opted out of college football this year," said Leigh Steinberg, a veteran NFL agent and real-life inspiration behind the "Jerry Maguire" film.

  • Rams have plenty of cap space to clear

    Not long ago, the Saints had the worst 2021 salary cap situation in the league. But the Saints systematically have chipped away their excess cap dollars. Currently, the Rams have the worst cap situation. Via spotrac.com, the Rams exceed the 2021 cap by more than $32 million. G.M. Les Snead has said that the Rams [more]

  • 2021 MLB odds: Cubs not viewed highly in NL Central picture

    Oddsmakers aren't too confident in the Cubs' chances to defend their NL Central crown in 2021.

  • Report: Marlon Mack expected to be ready for training camp

    Mack is currently working back from a torn Achilles.

  • China warns U.S. to stay out of HK affairs

    China warned the United States to stop interfering in its affairs, including Hong Kong on Friday (March 12) ahead of talks between diplomats of both countries which Washington has said would be "difficult".Chinese diplomats will meet with U.S. officials in Alaska next week.On Thursday (March 11) the U.S. condemned the country's moves to change Hong Kong's electoral system - further reducing democratic representation in the city's institutions and introducing a mechanism to vet politicians' loyalty to Beijing.Government spokesman, Zhao Lijian told a news conference in Beijing that he hopes the meeting will focus on cooperation."The two sides should understand each others policy intentions correctly, step up mutual understanding, manage differences and bring the bilateral relationship back to the right track... We urge the U.S. to stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs, to stop interfering in China's internal affairs, and not to go down the wrong path even further. China will resolutely safeguard its sovereign, security and development interests."Joe Biden and Xi Jinping held their first phone call as leaders last month and appeared at odds on most issues, even as Xi warned that confrontation would be a "disaster" for both nations.

  • Report: Lions releasing tight end Jesse James

    The Detroit Lions are releasing tight end Jesse James, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. The Lions signed James away from the Pittsburgh Steelers two years ago in free agency. James had two years remaining on his deal with the team with a void year built in for 2023. James appeared in all 32 games [more]

  • Detroit Lions to release TE Jesse James as roster overhaul continues

    Jesse James caught just 30 passes in 32 games after signing a four-year, $28.5 million contract with the Detroit Lions in March 2019.

  • Watch: Titans’ Derrick Henry works on improving his stiff arm

    This is not good news for opposing defenders.

  • Mick Fleetwood on His All-Star Tribute to Peter Green and Early Fleetwood Mac

    The drummer explains how he roped Pete Townshend, David Gilmour, Noel Gallagher, and Kirk Hammett into his 2020 Peter Green tribute show

  • 2021 Buccaneers Offseason Preview

    Hayden Winks analyzes what type of players the Bucs are searching for on offense and defense this offseason. (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Trey Lance Pro Day draws several GMs, head coaches

    North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance got a good turnout of NFL decision makers at his Pro Day workout on Friday. Among those reported to attend were Jets General Manager Joe Douglas, Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith, Lions head coach Dan Campbell and General Manager Brad Holmes, Panthers General Manager [more]

  • Cam Newton: I refuse to let them sleep on me in 2021

    Patriots quarterback Cam Newton is heading back for his second season in New England, and he thinks this one will be better. Newton had one of the worst seasons of his career, and the Patriots had their worst season in two decades, in 2020. But Newton posted a video on Instagram hyping up his aspirations [more]

  • £80bn boost for military to arm it with new tanks, warships and ‘kamikaze drones’

    Britain’s military is to get an £80 billion upgrade as the Government announces a modernisation drive this month to get the Armed Forces ready for the wars of the future. The Telegraph understands that is roughly what will be invested in improving military equipment over the next four years. The total over the next decade could amount to close to £200 billion. More than a hundred ageing Challenger 2 tanks will get new turrets, guns, sensors and engines, becoming more deadly in the battlefield, while new frigates are being acquired. The cap on the number of nuclear warheads Britain can stockpile will increase from around 180, The Telegraph has learned, ending a decades-long drive to cut stocks. There is also a new push under way to acquire what are called loitering munitions, sometimes dubbed “kamikaze drones”, which can hover around a target before donating. There has been alarm that hostile nations such as Russia and Iran have been using such munitions, which are a cross between cruise missiles and armed drones. One senior government source said: “Technology has proliferated, that’s what we should worry about. Everyone from terrorists to other nations have modern equipment and killer drones.” The moves form part of a major rethink of Britain’s defence, foreign policy and security outlook, with results to be revealed in two government documents over the coming fortnight. The first, the UK Integrated Review, will be published on Tuesday. It will map out what the Prime Minister’s ‘Global Britain’ vision means in practice, including a tilt to the Indo-Pacific. The second, the Defence Command Paper, will come out March 22. It will reveal a major modernisation plan for the Armed Forces, seen as long overdue by defence chiefs. The proposals will include cuts to troop numbers and the scaling back of so-called “legacy platforms”, which are parts of the military that have been prominent since the 20th century. Government figures have stressed that such changes should be seen as “retirements” rather than “cuts”, given the overall Ministry of Defence budget is increasing. “To modernise, some things have to be retired. Otherwise the musket would still be on the field,” a senior government source said. The changes will affect all branches of the Armed Forces, the Army, Royal Navy, RAF, and Strategic Command, which oversees cyber attacks. The focus on so-called kamikaze drones reflects how rapidly combat is changing in the battlefield, with nations (including adversaries) increasingly investing in them. A senior defence source said: “We’re seeing them used all over the place. How to counter the capability and how to use it are two things there is a lot of interest in.” How Government is preparing for wars of the future Boris Johnson has billed the integrated review into Britain’s foreign, defence and security policy as the most radical overhaul of the nation's posture since the end of the Cold War. The review will be published on Tuesday, while on March 22 a Defence Command Paper will set out the Government’s plan for a generational modernisation of the Armed Forces. The Prime Minister unveiled a £16.5 billion funding uplift for the Ministry of Defence (MoD) over the next four years at the spending review last November to fund the strategy. The challenge for Ben Wallace, the Defence Secretary, and the service chiefs, has been to balance pouring cash into upgrading legacy platforms with investment in cutting-edge military technologies.

  • 5 thoughts on Trey Lance and the Lions

    On the player, the fit, the Lions pursuit and the chances it happens

  • Values for the fifth-year option on Baker Mayfield, Denzel Ward contracts now set

    Values for the fifth-year option on Browns 2018 first-round picks Baker Mayfield, Denzel Ward contracts now set

  • Bengals showing pre-draft interest in Kansas State DE Wyatt Hubert

    The Cincinnati Bengals are showing interest in a certain defensive prospect ahead of the draft.

  • HBO’s ‘Q: Into the Storm’ Investigates the QAnon Movement: TV Review

    QAnon — the conspiracy-theory movement that sprung up on the far reaches of the internet — is a force with potentially long-lasting and transformational effects, having already placed untold numbers of Americans in its thrall and overtaken one of our two major political parties. It’s also deeply in line with this nation’s traditions of mutual […]

  • Patrik Laine is predictably the latest to feel John Tortorella's wrath

    Patrik Laine didn't see the ice for the final 6:53 of regulation and the entirety of overtime in the Blue Jackets' loss the Panthers.