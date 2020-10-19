Detroit Lions sign DT Albert Huggins to the practice squad

On Saturday, the Dallas Cowboys tried to sign quarterback David Blough off the Detroit Lions practice squad, but the Lions made him an offer and signed him to the active roster.

That move opened up a roster spot on the practice squad and this morning the Lions announced they have signed defensive tackle Albert Huggins to that vacancy.

This is Huggins’ second stint with the Lions. In September, the Lions claimed Huggins off the waiver wire after he was cut by the Texans, but he was unable to make it through cuts just a few days later.

Surprisingly he was not added to the Lions practice squad after cuts, but the Lions remained interested in him, giving him another try out last week and that led to his signing today.

Huggins’ ability to eat space and occupy blockers for linebackers fits the scheme well and he will give the Lions depth on the defensive line, most likely at the nose. He’s not much of a pass rusher, but he has developmental skills for this defense.