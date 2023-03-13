Detroit Lions sign DL Isaiah Buggs to new 2-year, $6 million contract in NFL free agency

The Detroit Lions signed defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs to a two-year, $6 million contract Monday, a few hours before the NFL free agency negotiating period began.

Buggs, who started 13 games and had a career-high 46 tackles for the Lions last season, received $2.1 million fully guaranteed at signing.

His deal includes $1.5 million incentives.

A sixth-round pick in 2019 by the Pittsburgh Steelers, Buggs signed with the Lions last summer and was a key player on their defensive line.

TRENDING:Predicting what happens to Lions free agents: Why Jamaal Williams will return

NFL FREE AGENCY:CB, DT top list of Lions needs by position

DAVE BIRKETT:Detroit Lions, flush with cap room, have one goal in NFL free agency

Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (96) walks off the field after a win over the Bears at Ford Field on Jan. 1, 2023 in Detroit.

With Buggs under contract, the Lions have 15 players scheduled to hit unrestricted free agency at 4 p.m. Wednesday. The free agent negotiating period begins at noon.

Contact Dave Birkett at dbirkett@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @davebirkett.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions sign DL Isaiah Buggs to 2-year contract