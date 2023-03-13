Detroit Lions sign DL Isaiah Buggs to new 2-year, $6 million contract in NFL free agency
The Detroit Lions signed defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs to a two-year, $6 million contract Monday, a few hours before the NFL free agency negotiating period began.
Buggs, who started 13 games and had a career-high 46 tackles for the Lions last season, received $2.1 million fully guaranteed at signing.
His deal includes $1.5 million incentives.
A sixth-round pick in 2019 by the Pittsburgh Steelers, Buggs signed with the Lions last summer and was a key player on their defensive line.
With Buggs under contract, the Lions have 15 players scheduled to hit unrestricted free agency at 4 p.m. Wednesday. The free agent negotiating period begins at noon.
This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions sign DL Isaiah Buggs to 2-year contract