Detroit Lions re-sign David Blough to practice squad as No. 3 quarterback

David Blough turned down a spot on the Detroit Lions practice squad last summer after he was beaten out for the backup job by Tim Boyle.

Blough spent time with the Minnesota Vikings and Arizona Cardinals during the season, and when he was released by the Cardinals at roster cuts this week, he found a home in Detroit once again.

The Lions re-signed Blough to their practice squad Thursday, NFL Network reported.

David Blough #10 of Detroit Lions rolls out of the pocket during the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 20, 2022 in Indianapolis.

Blough will open the season as the Lions' No. 3 quarterback, behind Jared Goff and Teddy Bridgewater. Rookie third-round pick Hendon Hooker is expected back around midseason after starting the year on the non-football injury list, and the Lions cut undrafted rookie Adrian Martinez, who will not return on practice squad, this week. Nate Sudfeld suffered a torn ACL in the preseason finale and was placed on injured reserve.

Blough provides valuable experience as a No. 3 quarterback and has familiarity with offensive coordinator Ben Johnson's system.

He started two games for the Cardinals last season after Kyler Murray was lost to a torn ACL, when he completed 65.5% of his passes for 402 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. In his first stint with the Lions in 2019-21, Blough went 0-5 as a starter and attempted 184 passes.

On Wednesday, the Lions announced nine practice squad signings and the return of Max Pircher as an international practice squad exemption.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions re-sign QB David Blough to practice squad