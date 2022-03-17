Detroit Lions to sign blocking tight end Garrett Griffin, a former New Orleans Saint

The first go-round with an ex-New Orleans Saints tight end did not last long, but the Detroit Lions are trying it again.

The Lions agreed to a one-year contract with former Saints tight end Garrett Griffin on Thursday.

Griffin played the past five seasons with the Saints, the first four under current Lions coach Dan Campbell.

New Orleans Saints tight end Garrett Griffin (45) celebrates with wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) after scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams during the first quarter in the NFC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Last year, the Lions signed Saints tight end Josh Hill to a one-year deal in free agency, only to have Hill retire a month later.

Griffin is best known for his blocking prowess. He has five catches for 43 yards in 20 career games, but made six starts as an extra tight end last season.

In Detroit, he is expected to back up T.J. Hockenson. The Lions, who have six other tight ends on their roster, received limited production from the No. 2 TE spot last year.

Griffin joins receiver DJ Chark as the only outside free agents the Lions have added this week. He is currently in Colorado Springs, Colorado, serving his yearly two-week commitment to the Air Force, and is not expected to sign his contract until the end of the month.

