How bad was Detroit Lions' shutout loss? Only the second time in 18 years

Sunday’s shutout against the Carolina Panthers was the Detroit Lions' first blanking since 2009, its 15th since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970 — tied for 16th in the NFL in that span — and 35th since 1940. Here’s a quick look at the times the Lions have been shut out since the merger:

Sunday: 20-0, by the Panthers in Carolina.

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford warms up prior to facing the Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Oct. 18, 2009: 26-0, by the Packers in Green Bay.

Dec. 30, 2001: 24-0, by the Bears at Ford Field in Detroit.

Oct. 8, 2001: 35-0, by the Rams at Ford Field in Detroit.

Dec. 5, 1993: 13-0, by the Vikings at the Silverdome in Pontiac.

Sept. 1, 1991: 45-0, by Washington in Washington, D.C.

Nov. 18, 1990: 20-0, by the Giants at the Meadowlands in New Jersey.

Nov. 24, 1988: 23-0, by the Vikings at the Silverdome on Thanksgiving.

Nov. 1, 1987: 34-0, by the Broncos in Denver.

Nov. 9, 1980: 34-0, by the Vikings in Minneapolis.

Oct. 15, 1978: 14-0, by the Falcons in Atlanta

Sept. 17, 1978: 19-0, by the Bears at the Silverdome.

Oct. 30, 1977: 37-0, by the Cowboys in Dallas.

Nov. 27, 1975: 20-0, by the Rams at the Silverdome on Thanksgiving

Nov. 22, 1973: 20-0, by Washington at Tiger Stadium on Thanksgiving

Source: pro-football-reference.com

