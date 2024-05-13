Detroit Lions sell out season tickets again; How you can still get seats in 2024

Want to see the Detroit Lions play at Ford Field this season? Better act fast when the 2024 schedule releases Wednesday night.

The Lions announced Monday that season tickets for the 2024 season are sold out and a limited number of single-game seats will go on sale when the schedule releases at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

This is the second straight year the Lions have sold out of season tickets.

The Lions went 12-5 last season, reached the NFC championship game for the second time in franchise history and were one of the hottest draws in the NFL. The Lions ranked 25th in home attendance last season (64,850, about capacity for NFL games at Ford Field) and fifth in road attendance (72,389).

The team hiked season ticket prices this offseason, in some cases by more than 150%, to pull in line with the secondary market, but the increase did little to thwart demand.

"I understand the ticket increase was substantial for certainly lower bowl seats, near the 50-yard line, but I think if people went back and looked at what they could have paid those seats for on the secondary market, and what our playoff games were going for, it’s really where the market is," Lions president Rod Wood said in March. "We’ve had 96% renewal rate, so nobody’s really abandoned their tickets. We still have, I think it’s approaching 20,000 people on a wait list, and we’ve been very cautious over the years recently in not increasing the prices and have really fallen quite a bit behind the league average, and this barely catches us up to just below league average."

The Lions have a difficult but compelling schedule this fall, playing the first-place teams from the NFC East, NFC South and AFC East in crossover matchups, plus home-and-home against the NFC North and games against the entire NFC West and AFC South.

They have rematches against all three teams they played in the playoffs last season, the San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, plus games against the Buffalo Bills at home and Dallas Cowboys on the road.

The NFL announced its kickoff game Monday, with the Baltimore Ravens visiting the Kansas City Chiefs, and will announce several other primetime and international games before the full schedule is unveiled at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Wood said at the Lions' uniform unveil last month the team was an "enticing" TV draw to the NFL's broadcast partners and he expects the team to approach the maximum of six allotted prime-time games.

"You get six scheduled plus Thanksgiving, technically, and then you can actually be flexed into a seventh," Wood said. "I think we’ll be towards six. Whether we get six or not, I don’t know."

Tickets will go on sale Wednesday at Ticketmaster and the Lions website.

The Lions are still accepting waitlist additions for season tickets for a non-refundable deposit of $100 per ticket.

