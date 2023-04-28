Detroit Lions’ selection of Jack Campbell earns A+ grade from CBS Sports

It caught some by surprise when the Detroit Lions drafted Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell with the No. 18 overall selection in last night’s first round of the 2023 NFL draft.

Pairing Campbell’s landing spot with Lukas Van Ness at No. 13 to the Green Bay Packers means Iowa has its first pair of defensive players taken in the same first round of an NFL draft in school history.

Campbell’s selection by the Lions certainly had the internet buzzing. There were a wide range of reactions to Campbell’s arrival in the Motor City. At least one analyst says the Butkus is a home run selection.

In his first-round grades, CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco outlined why he gave the Detroit Lions an A+ grade for their selection of Jack Campbell.

I love this pick for the Lions. This kid will be special. He is big, can run and will improve as a cover player as he gets acclimated to the NFL game. He’s one of my favorite players in this draft. – Prisco, CBS Sports.

The tape at Iowa is obvious. Campbell does so many things well. He flies to the football and has good coverage skills that will continue to improve. A native of Cedar Falls, Iowa, Campbell developed into the Butkus Award winner this past season.

Over each of the last two years with the Hawkeyes, Campbell racked up 143 and 128 tackles, respectively. He finished his career with 15 pass breakups, 13.5 tackles for loss, five interceptions, three sacks, three forced fumbles and one defensive touchdown.

He also anchored arguably the nation’s best defense in 2022. Iowa finished second in scoring defense, surrendering just 13.3 points per game. The Hawkeyes also ranked second nationally in total defense, allowing just 270.8 yards per game. Iowa finished sixth in passing defense and 12th in rushing defense last season.

Campbell likewise impressed at the NFL Combine, registering the top total score among linebackers. The 6-foot-5, 249 pound linebacker showcased his athleticism with a 1.59 10-yard split, a 4.24 20-yard shuttle, a 4.65 40-yard dash, a 6.74 3-cone drill, a 10’8″ broad jump and a 37.5-inch vertical leap.

Campbell joins Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs as the Lions’ 2023 NFL draft first-round selections.

