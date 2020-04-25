Detroit Lions select D'Andre Swift in 2020 NFL Draft: Not the move fantasy players would have hoped for
With the 35th pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions selected D'Andre Swift, running back, Georgia!
Well, if you were counting on Kerryon Johnson being a featured back in this offense, think again.
In fact, if you were hoping for D’Andre Swift himself to be a featured back in this offense, sorry. Matt Harmon gives his take on the pick.
D’Andre Swift was a three-down back at Georgia without much tread on his tires. Unfortunately for fantasy players, the Lions offense — even with a healthy Matthew Stafford — isn’t really built to support two backs.
Both these runners, while talented, have less to offer in fantasy as part of a timeshare. Things would obviously change, however, if one of them were forced to miss time, something Johnson dealt with last season.