Detroit Lions' second-round pick Josh Paschal recovering from sports hernia surgery

Second-round pick Josh Pachal underwent sports hernia surgery this offseason, Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell said Wednesday on Day 1 of training camp.

Paschal was one of three players the Lions placed on the physically unable to perform list over the weekend.

A defensive lineman from Kentucky who is expected to have a rotational role this fall, Paschal took part in rookie minicamp in May but was a nonparticipant in practices open to the media the rest of the spring.

BIRKETT: Predicting Detroit Lions' 53-man roster as training camp begins: LB, WR, K battles coming

Detroit Lions defensive end Josh Paschal goes through drills during OTAs on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at the team practice facility in Allen Park.

Campbell did not put a timetable on his return.

"He’s doing well, but it’ll be a little bit," Campbell said. "But he’s doing good. He’s progressing. That’s why he’s not out there."

Along with Paschal, the Lions placed defensive end Romeo Okwara and cornerback Jerry Jacobs on the PUP list and receiver Jameson Williams and linebacker Natrez Patrick on the nonfootball injury list.

Williams, the No. 12 pick of the draft, could miss the first half of the season, while Jacobs (ACL) and Okwara (Achilles) are recovering from season-ending injuries.

Jeff Okudah, who also is returning from a ruptured Achilles tendon that ended his 2021 season prematurely, is healthy and practicing this summer.

"Romeo’s doing well, but as you guys know with Achilles, everybody heals a little differently at different rates," Campbell said. "He’s progressing but he’s on that trajectory, it’s just not as steep. But he’s doing well."

Players on the NFI and PUP lists are eligible to come off at any time during training camp. Players who start the season on one of those lists are eligible to return in Week 7.

Contact Dave Birkett at dbirkett@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @davebirkett.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions' DL Josh Paschal recovering from sports hernia surgery