Detroit Lions schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18
After surpassing expectations during the 2022 season, with the Detroit Lions finishing 9-8 and placing second in the NFC North, things are looking positive in the Motor City. With Dan Campbell ready to bite some kneecaps in four primetime games, how far will the Lions go in this season? Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Lions’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.
Lions 2022 Record: 9-8 (missed playoffs)
Head Coach: Dan Campbell
Key Players: Jared Goff (QB), Amon-Ra St. Brown (WR), Frank Ragnow (OL)
Detroit Lions schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)
Week 1: 9/7 at Kansas City Chiefs (Thursday), 8:20 PM, NBC
Week 2: 9/17 vs. Seattle Seahawks, 1:00 PM, FOX
Week 3: 9/24 vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 PM, FOX
Week 4: 9/28 at Green Bay Packers (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video
Week 5: 10/8 vs. Carolina Panthers, 1:00 PM, FOX
Week 6: 10/15 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:00 PM, FOX
Week 7: 10/22 at Baltimore Ravens, 1:00 PM, FOX
Week 8: 10/30 vs. Las Vegas Raiders (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN
Week 9: BYE WEEK
Week 10: 11/12 at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 PM, CBS
Week 11: 11/19 vs. Chicago Bears, 1:00 PM, FOX
Week 12: 11/23 vs. Green Bay Packers (Thursday), 12:30 PM, FOX
Week 13: 12/3 at New Orleans Saints, 1:00 PM, FOX
Week 14: 12/10 at Chicago Bears, 1:00 PM, FOX
Week 15: TBD vs. Denver Broncos, TBD, TBD
Week 16: 12/24 at Minnesota Vikings, 1:00 PM, FOX
Week 17: 12/30 at Dallas Cowboys, 8:15 PM, ESPN/ABC
Week 18: TBD vs. Minnesota Vikings, TBD, TBD
Prime-time games
Thursday Night Football: Week 1 vs. Chiefs
Thursday Night Football: Week 4 vs. Packers
Monday Night Football: Week 8 vs. Raiders
Thanksgiving: Week 12 vs. Packers
Saturday Night: Week 17 vs. Cowboys
