Detroit Lions schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

After surpassing expectations during the 2022 season, with the Detroit Lions finishing 9-8 and placing second in the NFC North, things are looking positive in the Motor City. With Dan Campbell ready to bite some kneecaps in four primetime games, how far will the Lions go in this season? Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Lions’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.

Detroit Lions schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)

Prime-time games

Thursday Night Football: Week 1 vs. Chiefs

Thursday Night Football: Week 4 vs. Packers

Monday Night Football: Week 8 vs. Raiders

Thanksgiving: Week 12 vs. Packers

Saturday Night: Week 17 vs. Cowboys

