Detroit Lions schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18
It’s been a tough stretch for the Detroit Lions: The team last made the playoffs in 2016 and has finished last in the NFC North in each of the last four seasons. Ahead of the 2021 season, the Lions were part of a blockbuster trade that sent Matthew Stafford to Los Angeles and saw Jared Goff take over in Detroit. The season ended with Stafford and the Rams winning the Super Bowl. Dan Campbell will hope for continued improvement in his second season as Detroit’s head coach, and now that the full 18-week 2022 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Lions’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round on PFT’s Peacock channel.
Lions 2021 record: 3-13 (missed playoffs)
Head coach: Dan Campbell
Key players: Jared Goff (QB), Amon-Ra St. Brown (WR), Aidan Hutchinson (DE)
Lions schedule 2022 (all times Eastern)
Week 1: 9/11 vs. Eagles, 1 PM, Fox
Week 2: 9/18 vs. Commanders, 1 PM, Fox
Week 3: 9/25 at Vikings, 1 PM, Fox
Week 4: 10/2 vs. Seahawks, 1 PM, Fox
Week 5: 10/9 at Patriots, 1 PM, Fox
Week 6: BYE
Week 7: 10/23 at Cowboys, 1 PM, CBS
Week 8: 10/30 vs. Dolphins, 1 PM, CBS
Week 9: 11/6 vs. Packers, 1 PM, Fox
Week 10: 11/13 at Bears, 1 PM, Fox
Week 11: 11/20 at Giants, 1 PM, Fox
Week 12: 11/24 vs. Bills (Thanksgiving), 12:30 PM, CBS
Week 13: 12/4 vs. Jaguars, 1 PM, Fox
Week 14: 12/11 vs. Vikings, 1 PM, Fox
Week 15: 12/18 at Jets, 1 PM, Fox
Week 16: 12/24 at Panthers, 1 PM, Fox
Week 17: 1/1 vs. Bears, 1 PM, Fox
Week 18: 1/7 or 1/8 at Packers, TBD, TBD
Prime-time games
Thanksgiving Day: Week 12 vs. Bills
Detroit Lions schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk