Detroit Lions schedule 2021: Dates, game time, TV channel info and scores

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Marlowe Alter, Detroit Free Press
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

When do the Detroit Lions play?

We have the Lions' 2021 schedule with dates, game time, TV channel info and scores.

The Lions' full schedule:

DATE OPPONENT TIME/TV/RESULT

Sept. 12: 49ers 1 p.m., Fox

Sept. 20: at Packers 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Sept. 26: Ravens 1 p.m., CBS

Oct. 3: at Bears 1 p.m., Fox

Oct. 10: at Vikings 1 p.m., Fox

Oct. 17: Bengals 1 p.m., Fox

Oct. 24: at Rams 4:05 p.m., Fox

Oct. 31: Eagles 1 p.m., Fox

Nov. 14: at Steelers 1 p.m., Fox

Nov. 21: at Browns 1 p.m., Fox

Nov. 25: Bears 12:30 p.m., Fox

Dec. 5: Vikings 1 p.m., CBS

Dec. 12: at Broncos 4:05 p.m., Fox

Dec. 19: Cardinals 1 p.m., Fox

Dec. 26: at Falcons 1 p.m., Fox

Jan. 2: at Seahawks 4:25 p.m., Fox

Jan. 9: Packers 1 p.m., Fox

Want more Lions news? Download our free mobile app on iPhone & Android!

Stay informed on what's happening across Michigan: Subscribe to our news alert emails here.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions schedule 2021: Game time, TV channel info

Recommended Stories