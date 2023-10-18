Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds misses practice with toe, hamstring injuries

The Detroit Lions are dealing with a new injury in their running back room.

Craig Reynolds was listed a non-participant on the Lions' estimated practice report Wednesday because of hamstring and toe injuries.

Reynolds finished last week's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the Lions' lead running back after David Montgomery left with torn cartilage in his ribs. Reynolds had a key block to spring Amon-Ra St. Brown for the game's first touchdown and finished with 15 yards rushing on 10 carries.

Montgomery and left guard Jonah Jackson (ankle) also were listed as non-participants on Wednesday's practice report. Montgomery is expected to miss multiple weeks with his injury, while Jackson did not play against the Bucs.

Previously, the Lions lost backup running back Zonovan Knight to a torn labrum, and rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs has missed the past two games with a strained hamstring.

Gibbs was listed as a limited participant Wednesday, as were defensive back Brian Branch (ankle), tight end Sam LaPorta (calf), center Frank Ragnow (toe), tight end James Mitchell (hamstring) and defensive lineman Josh Paschal (knee).

Lions coach Dan Campbell said he had no meaningful update on the status of Gibbs or Branch for this week's game against the Baltimore Ravens because of the Lions' revamped practice schedule.

The Lions held meetings, lifted weights and had an hourlong walk-through Wednesday, and will return to normal practice Thursday and Friday. The change in structure was not due to the Lions' injury situation, Campbell said.

"Just with where we’ve been going, we’ve been in a meat grinder here for a while and I just felt like this was the right time," he said. "We’re responding well and I want them to have enough gas in the tank."

Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson said he encountered one drawback to the Lions' newfound road-field advantage last week against the Bucs.

"I came in with some snap count indicators," Hutchinson said. "When you hear something, this or that, and I couldn’t hear anything when I was on defense. Like I couldn’t even hear the snap count, so it definitely changed up kind of what I was expecting going into it just cause it’s like, it’s damn near a home game, it’s half and half when we’re away right now."

Droves of Lions fans have shown up to support the team in road games against the Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers and Bucs. The Lions are 3-0 on the road this season, and chants of, "Let's go Lions," have been prevalent at every game.

On Monday, Lions coach Dan Campbell said road games are "not really road games" anymore because of the sizable Lions crowds in attendance.

"It’s hard to hear any little checks or something, stuff you pick up on in the week, you can’t hear anything," Hutchinson said. "So it makes my job a little harder, or not even hard but it just makes those tips and tricks, they go away. But it’s all worth it because you get that momentum and you get that energy that the fans bring us, that’s the most important thing."

