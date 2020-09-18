Detroit Lions rule out three starters for Sunday's game vs. Green Bay Packers

If the Detroit Lions are going to avoid an 0-2 start in the NFC North, they'll have to do so without at least three key starters.

The Lions ruled receiver Kenny Golladay, cornerback Desmond Trufant and left guard Joe Dahl out for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers because of injuries.

Golladay has not practiced since straining his hamstring in practice last week, and Trufant is dealing with a hamstring injury he suffered in the first half of last week's season-opening loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

The Lions, who placed slot cornerback Justin Coleman on IR on Tuesday, went into the week not expecting to have either player against the Packers, while's Dahl groin injury popped up Thursday.

Veteran Oday Aboushi is expected to start in Dahl's place, and could be one of two backups starting on the offensive line.

Right tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai is questionable to play after missing his sixth straight practice Friday with a foot injury. If Vaitai can't go, Tyrell Crosby will make his second straight start at right tackle.

The Lions (0-1) lost their first two division games last season and went on to an 0-6 record against NFC North opponents and a 3-12-1 mark overall. No team that started 0-2 last year made the playoffs.

Rookie Jeff Okudah (hamstring) was not given an injury designation Friday after missing last week's opener. He's in line to start at left cornerback Sunday in his NFL debut.

Cornerback Darryl Roberts (calf), defensive lineman Nick Williams (shoulder) and special teams ace C.J. Moore (hamstring) also are questionable to play for the Lions.

Defensive tackle Kenny Clark is out for the Packers (1-0).

Contact Dave Birkett at dbirkett@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @davebirkett.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions rule out 3 starters vs. Green Bay Packers