Detroit Lions roster tracker: NFL teams hit trade market looking for help at kicker

It has been a quiet start to cut day for the Detroit Lions so far.

The Lions made most of their moves Sunday and Monday, but they still have a few to go, including a big decision pending at kicker.

Riley Patterson seems likely to beat out Parker Romo for the job, though it has become increasingly clear neither should feel too comfortable with how they've performed.

NFL teams had made two kicker trades as of about 1 p.m. Tuesday, and The Athletic reported the Lions were among the teams kicking the tires on available kickers.

The Denver Broncos acquired Wil Lutz in a cut-day trade with the New Orleans Saints and the New England Patriots sent kicker Nick Folk to the Tennessee Titans, according to multiple reports.

The Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers are among other teams in the market for kickers. The 49ers took Michigan's Jake Moody in the third round of this year's draft, but Moody's status for Week 1 is uncertain because of an injury.

The Lions have been looking for a kicker since they said good-bye to Matt Prater in free agency in 2021. Both Patterson and Romo were OK this summer, but neither was consistent enough to pull away with the job.

Romo made his only field goal attempt in the Lions' preseason-opening win over the New York Giants, then didn't play the past two exhibition games. Patterson was 3 of 4 on field goals, but left a 53-yarder short off the crossbar and missed an extra point in last week's win over the Carolina Panthers.

After the game, Lions coach Dan Campbell insisted he felt good about Patterson's summer.

"I feel like (Patterson has) been pretty steady and reliable, and I think he just kind of had a rough one today," Campbell said. "That’s what I’m chalking it up to. Cause he’s really been on it, I feel like for this training camp."

Two other roster cuts of note: Undrafted safety Brandon Joseph has been waived, and tight end Darrell Daniels has been cut, according to KPRC-TV in Houston. Both players should return on the practice squad.

