Detroit Lions roster cutdown tracker
The Detroit Lions have until Tuesday, August 31st to reduce the active roster down to 53 players. General manager Brad Holmes and his crew don’t necessarily have to wait until that 4 p.m. Tuesday deadline to make the moves, however.
Here’s a continuously updated tracker of all the roster subtractions to get down to the 53-man limit.
Pos
Player
WR
Breshad Perriman
From 85 to 80
After the preseason loss in Pittsburgh, the Lions severed ties with five more players:
WR Darius Jennings, who was released.
The other four players were waived:
DT P.J. Johnson
RB Javon Leake
LB Robert McCray
QB Jordan Ta’amu
The first wave of cutdowns
To get from 90 down to 85, the Lions made the following moves:
DL Michael Barnett
TE Charlie Taumoepeau waived with a non-football injury
LB Shaun Dion Hamilton placed on I.R.
WR Chad Hansen waived with an injury settlement