Detroit Lions roster cut tracker: LB Jahlani Tavai, RB Craig Reynolds among latest cuts

This story will be updated through the day Tuesday as the Detroit Lions make roster moves ahead of the 4 p.m. deadline Tuesday:

Craig Reynolds was a great preseason story. He signed as a street free agent midway through training camp, ran for a 24-yard touchdown a day later after introducing himself to teammates in the huddle, then shined again the next week.

In the end, though, Reynolds' tale wasn't enough to earn a spot on the Lions' initial 53-man roster.

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) scores a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during the second half of the preseason game at Ford Field in Detroit on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021.

ANALYSIS: What we learned about Lions' Dan Campbell, Brad Holmes from roster cuts

NEW WR: Lions acquire Trinity Benson in trade with Broncos

The Lions waived Reynolds early Tuesday morning as part of their first wave of cuts on roster trim down day.

Linebacker Jahlanai Tavai, defensive tackle Bruce Hector and receiver Geronimo Allison are among Tuesday's other reported cuts so far.

Reynolds had a strong preseason, especially considering the circumstances. He ran for a team-high 87 yards on 15 carries and scored two touchdowns. The Lions, though, have solid depth atop their running back room with D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams essentially co-starters and they weren't about to give up on seventh-round pick Jermar Jefferson after his solid preseason.

Jason Cabinda is in as a fullback, and the question now is whether Godwin Igwebuike did enough to make the roster at running back after switching from safety before training camp.

Bye-bye Tavai

The Lions waived linebacker Jahlani Tavai early Tuesday morning, ESPN reported, bringing a premature end to the tenure of another second-round pick in Detroit.

Tavai was, at best, the Lions' fifth inside linebacker and appeared to play himself out of the mix for a roster spot in recent weeks.

Story continues

He struggled in pass coverage this preseason and occasionally misdiagnosed plays, and those errors overshadowed the good work he put in this offseason transforming his body to try and better fit the Lions' image for a linebacker.

Tavai, who was considered a scheme-specific linebacker coming out of Hawaii, played at nearly 270 pounds last season and was down in the 240s in camp.

Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai

[ Here's how you can gain access to Birkett's best Lions content. ]

Linebackers coach Mark DeLeone offered some prime coach-speak earlier this month when he said Tavai was in "really good position" to make the 53-man roster after Shaun Dion Hamilton suffered a season-ending injury.

Now it appears as if Anthony Pittman has the inside track on the fifth linebacker spot — if the Lions stay in-house for that job. Pittman had not been told whether he made the team as of mid-morning.

As for Tavai, he finishes his Lions career with 16 starts and 116 tackles in two seasons. Perhaps he finds a home with a New England Patriots-style defense going forward.

Follow the Free Press on Facebook and Twitter for more news.

Your subscription makes work like this possible. Get exclusive subscriber content and more here.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions cut tracker: Geronimo Allison, Jahlani Tavai gone