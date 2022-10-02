Detroit Lions rookie TE James Mitchell expected to make debut vs. Seattle Seahawks

With a rash of injuries impacting their skill positions, Detroit Lions rookie tight end James Mitchell is in line to make his NFL debut Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

A fifth-round pick out of Virginia Tech, Mitchell has been inactive for the Lions' first three games. He caught 52 passes for 838 yards in three college seasons, but the Lions brought him along slowly in training camp as he returned from 2021 knee injury.

Fifth-round pick James Mitchell watches Detroit Lions rookie minicamp Saturday, May 14, 2022 at the Allen Park practice facility.

Mitchell will dress as the Lions' third tight end after the team waived Shane Zylstra on Saturday, one of two moves it made to clear roster spots for kicker Dominik Eberle and offensive lineman Dan Skipper.

Eberle will handle kicking duties today in place of the injured Austin Seibert, and Skipper is expected to make his third straight start at left guard in place of the injured Jonah Jackson.

Along with Skipper and Jackson, the Lions (1-2) ruled running back D'Andre Swift and receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and DJ Chark out for today's game with injuries. John Cominsky (wrist) and rookie defensive tackle Demetrius Taylor also are inactive for the Lions.

