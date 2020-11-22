Detroit Lions’ rookie report: Late-round picks primed for bigger roles

The Detroit Lions have headed down south to take on the 3-7 Carolina Panthers in the hopes of breaking even on the season, moving to 5-5.

The injury report was lengthy this week, with five players ruled out and four more listed as questionable to play. While injuries are never a good thing, this does mean that a few players from the 2020 rookie class may see expanded roles.

Here’s what to expect from these rookies against Carolina:

CB Jeff Okudah

Okudah has seen a dramatic drop in his snap counts over the last two weeks since both Desmond Trufant and Amani Oruwariye have been healthy. With no injuries at the cornerback position this week, the rookie first-round pick will be the Lions’ primary backup at the outside and inside cornerback positions.

Okudah should get a handful of tackles in this game. So far this season, he has missed five tackles and has allowed almost 80-percent of passes against him to be completed. The rookie has some big strides to make before he is ready to be a full-time starter.

RB D’Andre Swift

After a stellar performance last week, the rookie would have gotten the start against Carolina if it weren’t for a brain injury he suffered in practice earlier this week. Due to NFL rules, he is still in concussion protocol and would not be able to play this week regardless of the severity of his injury. Adrian Peterson and Kerryon Johnson will be relied upon to fill his role.

OL Jonah Jackson and Logan Stenberg

Jackson has emerged as one of the best players on Detroit’s offensive line. Serving as the team’s starting left guard for the last seven games after starting two in the right side, Jackson has only committed two penalties and allowed just two sacks.

Carolina’s defensive line has only gotten 11 sacks so far this season, so Jackson has a chance to play well and keep the pressure off of Matthew Stafford.

For the other rookie lineman Logan Stenberg, don’t expect much. Stenberg has yet to see the field this season and has spent most games as a game-day inactive. Expect the same for the rookie out of Kentucky again this week.

WR Quintez Cephus

Cephus is primed for a much larger role on offense with two of the Lions’ starting receivers ruled out for the game against Carolina.

With Kenny Golladay and Danny Amendola out, Cephus will move slightly up the depth chart. Marvin Hall is expected to fill Golladay’s role as the team’s primary deep threat and Jamal Agnew should take over for Amendola in the slot, but Cephus could easily back up both roles and fill in as Detroit’s fourth receiver.

The rookie has amassed 138 yards on nine receptions but is also credited with three drops.

DL John Penisini

The rookie defensive lineman saw a more limited role last week, though his snap counts had been on the rise all season prior to that. Despite fewer snaps, Penisini still had one of his more productive games with three tackles.

Stats don’t tell much of the story for interior defensive linemen, especially backup nose tackles like Penisini. The rookie has done fairly well at stuffing the run and creating pressure up the middle.

With Da’Shawn Hand and Austin Bryant ruled out for this game, the Lions will have to move some guys around on the defensive line. This could bode well for Penisini if Danny Shelton gets moved out to the 3T spot.