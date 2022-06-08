Detroit Lions rookie DL Josh Paschal has lower body injury; CB Jermaine Waller retires

Rookie second-round pick Josh Paschal is not taking part in mandatory minicamp this week because of what Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell termed "a lower extremity injury."

"We’re trying to be smart with him," Campbell said Wednesday before the Lions' second minicamp practice. "There’ll be a couple of guys we back off of today just to be smart, try to get them out of here healthy. But all good."

Second-round pick Josh Paschal talks to reporters after Detroit Lions rookie minicamp Saturday, May 14, 2022 at the Allen Park practice facility.

A second-round pick out of Kentucky, Paschal has been out for more than a week with his injury. He did not take part in the Lions' open Organized Team Activity practice in early June and was not seen on the field with teammates Tuesday.

Paschal is the last of the Lions' remaining unsigned picks. He is expected to play as a rotational lineman at strong-side defensive end and inside in sub packages this fall.

MORE: Detroit Lions' David Blough makes bid for backup QB job

The Lions have used rookie first-round Aidan Hutchinson with the first- and second-team defense in minicamp, with Michael Brockers, Alim McNeill, Levi Onwuzurike and Charles Harris among others in the starting defensive line mix.

The Lions also placed undrafted rookie cornerback Jermaine Waller on the reserve/retired list Wednesday.

Waller, who missed most of the 2020 season at Virginia Tech with a foot injury, received a $10,000 signing bonus as part of the deal he signed with the Lions last month.

Contact Dave Birkett at dbirkett@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @davebirkett.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions rookie DL Josh Paschal dealing with lower body injury