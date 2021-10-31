Are the Detroit Lions on a road to 0-17?

Lions are 0-8 and not a win in sight

The Detroit Lions fell to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8. Based on the momentum from Week 7’s performance against the Rams and the fact the Eagles were struggling, it appeared the Lions stood a chance to give Dan Campbell his first victory as a head coach. That ended quickly as the Eagles scored the first 41 points and romped. Are there any victories possible on the Lions’ schedule? Mercifully, they have a bye … before facing the Steelers and Browns on the road.

Week 10: at Pittsburgh Steelers

The Lions have lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers five consecutive times. Overall, Pittsburgh leads the series, 17-14-1. The last time Detroit beat Pittsburgh was in 2001, a 19-16 overtime victory.

Week 11: att Cleveland Browns

OK, let’s be real. For many years this would have been a game of also-rans. The Browns are now a contender, and they should mop their home field with Detroit. Here is a streak that is sure to end: The Lions have beaten the Browns in four consecutive meetings. The last Cleveland victory came in 2001. Overall, the Lions have beaten the Browns 19 out of 24 times.

Week 12: vs. Chicago Bears

This has the potential to be one of the worst games of the year. It is bad enough the Lions play on national TV every Thanksgiving. This year they play a Bears team that has an offense mired in quicksand. That’s the only hope for Detroit. This could be the ice-breaker but don’t bet on it.

Week 13: vs. Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings inflicted major pain on the Lions on Oct. 10 when Greg Joseph kicked a 54-yard field goal to give Minnesota a 19-17 victory. Could the first Sunday in December be one to remember for Detroit? Consider Minnesota has an eight-game winning streak over the Lions. The Vikings lead the overall series 79-39-2.

Week 14: at Denver Broncos

Detroit had faced Teddy Bridgewater when he was the quarterback of the Minnesota Vikings. This time it will be against him — assuming things remain status quo — in the Mile High City. The Broncos have won the last two meetings with Detroit and lead the overall series, 8-5. Detroit’s last victory came in … 2011.

Week 15: vs. Arizona Cardinals

Another team that spent years struggling but turned it around is the Arizona Cardinals. Hope for Detroit? Nah. The Lions are 3-0-1 in their last four against the Cardinals. Just what they need an Arizona team looking to break a losing streak against an awful franchise. Overall, the Lions lead the series 34-28-6.

Week 16: at Atlanta Falcons

This feels like it could be dangerous. The Falcons are so inconsistent they could fail to get up for Detroit. If there is one game that seems possible for a victory, could it be a road contest? The Lions lead the series 25-13 and actually won the last meeting, 23-22, last season.

Week 17: at Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks lead the series 10-5 and have won the last three meetings. Detroit’s last victory over Seattle came in 2012. If Russell Wilson is playing, this could be a disaster. The Seahawks could be vying for a wild-card spot after their slow start and would likely pile it on their woeful foes.

Week 18: vs. Green Bay Packers

An NFC North battle to conclude the season. If Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay are playing for playoff position, this is a rout. The hope for Detroit is the Packers are locked in and send in the subs. The Packers have won the last five meetings, including a 35-17 victory this season. Overall, Green Bay leads 105-72-7. The Lions’ last win came in 2018.

