Detroit Lions reveal jersey numbers for 2022 rookie draft picks

Aidan Hutchinson did not have to move far to start his NFL career, and the Detroit Lions' first-round pick will be wearing a familiar number when he steps on the field for rookie minicamp this weekend.

Hutchinson will wear No. 97 with the Lions, the same number he wore during his standout career at Michigan.

Hutchinson, who set the Michigan single-season record with 14 sacks last year, wore No. 97 at Michigan because his father, Chris, had the same number during his playing career with the Wolverines.

The Lions announced jersey numbers for all eight of their draft picks Friday on Twitter, though some numbers are subject to change.

WR Jameson Williams: No. 18

DL Josh Paschal: No. 93

S Kerby Joseph: No. 31

TE James Mitchell: No. 82*

LB Malcolm Rodriguez: No. 44

LB James Houston: No. 59

CB Chase Lucas: No. 36

*Same number as in college

One and done

Seven of the Lions' eight draft picks, all but Paschal, signed their rookie contracts before the start of minicamp Friday.

Rookie deals are slotted under the collective bargaining agreement, making holdouts rare, and unsigned players still take part in spring workouts.

Hutchinson signed a fully guaranteed four-year, $35.7 million contract earlier this week, and Williams finalized his four-year, $17.5 million deal Thursday.

Paschal's deal will be worth $8.4 million, with a $3.3 million signing bonus, once it is finalized, according to OverTheCap.com.

All draft picks receive four-year contracts, and teams have a fifth-year option on first-round picks.

