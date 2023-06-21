Detroit Lions reveal new alternate helmet: Here's when they'll wear it

There's a new addition to the NFL alternate helmet squad.

After the NFL allowed teams to have an alternate helmet beginning last season, the Detroit Lions unveiled a new look Wednesday with a new helmet design. The new helmet veers from the team's typical silver helmets, and for the first time, goes with the team's Honolulu Blue. The team previously wore a blue helmet in the 1950s.

The Lions have been teasing the new helmets in recent days, including a teaser video of Lions coach Dan Campbell, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and defensive end Aidan Hutchinson all getting the first look of the helmet, all of which voiced their approval.

start your engines pic.twitter.com/aHOUjl9VQ0 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) June 21, 2023

ALTERNATE HELMETS: Ranking all 13 from 2022 from best to worst

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Detroit Lions alternate helmet design

The Lions say this will be the first time the shell color is worn in NFL history. The helmet logo shows the team's 1960s logo, with a lion across a blue and silver stripe "to pay tribute to the club's heritage." It is also the first time the logo will be on a helmet. The logo is also being used as part of the team's 90th anniversary patch. The helmet has a matte facemask in the Lions' Detroit gray.

The helmet will be worn with the all-gray alternate uniforms.

it's all in the details pic.twitter.com/Ji6ouQQwu7 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) June 21, 2023

When will Lions wear new alternate helmets?

The Lions announced the alternate helmets will be worn for their Monday Night Football game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Week 8, and again in their Week 18 matchup versus the Minnesota Vikings.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Look: Detroit Lions reveal new alternate helmet with retro logo