Detroit Lions return man Jamal Agnew leaving for Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency

The Detroit Lions will need a new return man in 2021.

Kick and punt returner Jamal Agnew agreed to a free agent contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars at the start of the negotiating period Monday. The three-year deal is worth a maximum of $21 million, according to NFL Network.

Agnew had five return touchdowns in four seasons with the Lions. He switched from cornerback to wide receiver last season and will reunite with former Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell in Jacksonville.

Wide receiver Jamal Agnew (39) of the Detroit Lions carries the football against the defense of the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter of the game Nissan Stadium on Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Lions expressed interest in retaining Agnew before free agency started, but had hoped to use a veteran salary benefit exception to keep him in Detroit for far less than he can make with the Jaguars.

A fifth-round pick in 2017, Agnew returned two punts for touchdowns as a rookie and had at least one return TD each of the past two seasons.

He caught 13 passes for 89 yards last season in the most extensive offensive action of his career. In his first three seasons, Agnew was used as a gadget back in addition to seeing spot time on defense.

