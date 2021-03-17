Detroit Lions reportedly get ex-Packers RB Jamaal Williams on 2-year, $7.5 million deal

If you were wondering when the Detroit Lions would start spending some money in free agency, wonder no longer.

And they take a chunk out of a division rival in the process.

NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero reports that the Lions will sign former Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams to a two-year, $7.5 million deal.

Williams, who will turn 26 in April, just completed his fourth NFL season, all with the Packers. Serving as Aaron Jones' primary backup, Williams had 119 rushes for 505 yards (4.2 yards per attempt) and two touchdowns in 14 games, including three starts. He also had 31 catches for 236 yards and another TD. Williams averaged 4.3 yards per carry on 107 attempts in 2019.

SPENDING SPREE: Ranking the Lions' biggest needs entering free agency

The Packers agreed to a four-year, $48 million deal with Jones.

The Lions have presumed starter D'Andre Swift and Kerryon Johnson as their running backs, with Jason Cabinda and Nick Bawden as fullbacks.

The Lions have also added wide receiver Tyrell Williams and tight end Josh Hill via free agency.

New offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn leads a run-centric offensive staff that includes assistant coach and running backs coach Duce Staley.

"I love Coach Lynn," Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back LeSean McCoy, who played for Lynn in Buffalo, said Tuesday at Super Bowl LV. "I really do. He’s the type of guy that he’s going to teach discipline. The guys will be very disciplined. They won’t make a lot of mistakes. They’ll be mentally sharp. I think they will run the ball very well."

Contact Kirkland Crawford: kcrawford@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @HiKirkHere.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions get ex-Packers RB Jamaal Williams: 2-year, $7.5 million