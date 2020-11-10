Detroit Lions remove S Jalen Elliott from reserve/COVID-19 list

The Detroit Lions' reserve/COVID-19 list is empty once again.

The Lions removed rookie Jalen Elliott from the practice squad version of the list on Tuesday, the third player to go on and off reserve/COVID-19 in a week.

Linebacker Jarrad Davis was placed on the list last Tuesday and came off Monday after a six-day stay, and quarterback Matthew Stafford went on the list last Wednesday but was removed in time to play in Sunday's loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Elliott spent four days on the list, after spending two weeks on it at the start of training camp in July and August.

The Lions entered the NFL's intensive COVID protocol last week after a staff member tested positive for the virus. The team held virtual meetings on Monday, as it's done throughout the season, and will return to practice Wednesday.

Lions coach Matt Patricia declined to say Monday if the staff member who tested positive for the virus is back with the team.

"I’m definitely not going to comment on anyone’s health status from those situations," Patricia said. "We’ll report as we’re following all the policies and guidelines from that standpoint. I totally respect the questions, and I appreciate that, but just trying to do the best I can to follow the guidelines."

