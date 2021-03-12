Detroit Lions to release TE Jesse James as roster overhaul continues

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dave Birkett, Detroit Free Press
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Detroit Lions went on a spending spree at the start of free agency two years ago, signing Trey Flowers, Justin Coleman and Jesse James to big-money contracts.

Now, two of those players are gone.

The Lions plan to release James before the start of the new league year next week, a person informed of the move told the Free Press. ESPN first reported the news late Thursday night.

Detroit Lions tight end Jesse James makes a catch against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half at TIAA Bank Field, Oct. 18, 2020.
Detroit Lions tight end Jesse James makes a catch against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half at TIAA Bank Field, Oct. 18, 2020.

The Lions previously informed Coleman of his release, a second source said.

Neither James nor Coleman lived up to deals they signed that made them among the highest-paid players at their positions two years ago.

James caught 30 passes in 32 games with the Lions and played primarily as a second-string tight end after the Lions spent the No. 8 pick of the 2019 draft on T.J. Hockenson.

Hockenson made the Pro Bowl after catching a career-high 67 passes for 723 yards last season. James played primarily in blocking role.

James was due a base salary of $4.95 million in 2021. His release will free up either $2 million or $5 million in cap room, depending on if the Lions designate him a June 1 release.

By cutting Coleman, who was briefly the highest-paid nickel cornerback in the NFL, the Lions will create either $5 million or $9 million in cap room.

The Lions could use free agency next week to find a replacement for James. In addition to Hockenson, Hunter Bryant, Hunter Thedford and Alize Mack are the only other tight ends under contract for 2021.

In the past week, the Lions done significant work paring their roster of overpriced players and reworking the contracts of others.

Along with Coleman and James, they plan to cut or trade cornerback Desmond Trufant before free agency opens next Wednesday and already have released linebacker Christian Jones.

The Lions also restructured the contract of linebacker Jamie Collins to free up cap space.

Contact Dave Birkett at dbirkett@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @davebirkett.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions to release TE Jesse James as roster overhaul continues

Recommended Stories

  • A look at Detroit Lions' salary cap situation after Jamie Collins' restructure

    Detroit Lions turned $5 million of Jamie Collins' base salary into a signing bonus and added 3 voidable years, reducing his cap number by $4 million

  • Lions to release CB Justin Coleman

    The Lions are releasing cornerback Justin Coleman, according to multiple reports. The Lions will save at least $4.94 million in cap room in 2021 by releasing Coleman. In two seasons, Coleman made 84 tackles, had one interception and broke up 14 total passes

  • Matt Milano sends perfect tweet after re-signing with Bills

    Tweet sent out by Matt Milano after he re-signs with Buffalo Bills.

  • Report: Falcons not expected to re-sign Damontae Kazee

    Safety Damontae Kazee becomes a free agent next week. The Falcons are not expected to re-sign him, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. That is not a surprise. Kazee, 27, tore an Achilles in an Oct. 5 game, ending his 2020 season after four games. Thus, he could have a wait before finding a new [more]

  • Report: Lions will release CB Justin Coleman

    Coleman is due an $8.95 million salary in both 2021 and 2022

  • Latest on Jets trade target Deshaun Watson: David Culley contradicts himself about QB's future with Texans

    Deshaun Watson has requested a trade from the Houston Texans and the Jets are a possible landing spot. Here's the latest...

  • Kansas picks Emmett Jones as interim football coach

    LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) Emmett Jones was picked as the interim football coach at Kansas on Thursday as the beleaguered school searches for a new athletic director and head football coach following a scandal-plagued week. Jones is entering his third season with the Jayhawks, serving first as the wide receivers coach and most recently as the passing game coordinator. ''Emmett's relationship with our football student-athletes is vital as we venture through this time of transition within our football program and athletics department,'' interim athletic director Kurt Watson said in a statement.

  • 49ers' Deebo Samuel isn't worried about Matthew Stafford, Rams at all

    Deebo Samuel couldn't care less about the Rams and their big offseason moves.

  • Tesla Model 3, Model Y Among Top Selling EVs In China In February But Top Spot Goes To GM-Backed Automaker

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) made Model 3 and Model Y vehicles were placed among the top electric vehicles by sales in China in February, as per data released by China Passenger Car Association, CNBC reported Wednesday. What Happened: The Model Y was the third best-selling electric car in February with 4,630 units sold, as per CPCA data. The Model 3 ranked second in February. The top spot went to the Hong Guang Mini, a vehicle made by a joint venture between General Motors Compay (NYSE: GM) and state-owned SAIC Motor, reported CNBC. Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV) reported 2,223 deliveries in February, a 63% decline over January which it attributed to sluggish sales owing to the lunar new year. Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) delivered 707 vehicles in February, which is a 12.8% fall over the preceding month. Why It Matters: Passenger car sales declined 45.5% in February compared with the preceding month, as per CPAC. Tesla began selling the Model Y at the beginning of the year, but the robust demand for the vehicle means that orders are not expected to be filled till the second quarter of 2021. See Also: Tesla Model Y Will 'Disrupt' The Chinese Auto Market — Here's Why The Elon Musk-led company is facing stiff competition from budget EV makers such as Wuling, whose two-door Hong Guang Mini EV outsold the Model 3 by almost two-to-one in January. See Also: Beyond Tesla And Nio — Companies Exploit China's Mass EV Potential Price Action: Tesla shares closed nearly 0.8% lower at $668.06 on Wednesday and fell 0.52% in the after-hours session. Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaTesla Raises Prices Of Select Model 3, Model S Vehicles In Dark Of NightBeyond Tesla And Nio — Companies Exploit China's Mass EV Potential© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Which free agent linebackers could fit in with Patriots?

    Linebacker was a weak spot for the Patriots last season. Could they turn to the free-agent market to fix it? Phil Perry takes a look at the top free-agent LB options out there for New England.

  • Report: NFL revenue dropped by $4 billion in 2020

    The NFL lost $4 billion in revenues in 2020 compared to the prior year, the Sports Business Journal reported Thursday. Citing a source, the publication said revenues in 2020 totaled $12 billion, down from $16 billion in 2019 -- a drop of 25 percent. And while the NFL played a full 16-game season, plus the playoffs, in 2020, games were played with limited or no fans in attendance because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Michael B. Jordan Confirmed as Director for 'Creed III,' Official Release Date Set

    Following (unofficial) statements that he was going to land the job, Michael B. Jordan has been confirmed by MGM as the director for 'Creed III.'

  • Mike Garafolo: 'Not ruling out' Bears trade for Russell Wilson

    NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo doesn't believe the Bears will trade for Russell Wilson right this second, but thinks the team will eventually do so.

  • Report: Washington sending GM Martin Mayhew, OC Scott Turner to Trey Lance's pro day

    Washington's offensive coordinator is among a host of team representatives expected at North Dakota State star QB Trey Lance's pro day.

  • Joel Embiid wants Sixers to build around Tony Bradley with big game

    Joel Embiid wants the Philadelphia 76ers to build around Tony Bradley.

  • I tried the new Chipotle quesadilla and was disappointed by the size

    My main issue was that there was an excess of tortilla that could have been filled with more cheese and meat.

  • Heat's Leonard fined, suspended for anti-Semitic slur

    "Meyers Leonard's comment was inexcusable and hurtful and such an offensive term has no place in the NBA or in our society," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. "We have further communicated to Meyers that derogatory comments like this will not be tolerated and that he will be expected to uphold the core values of our league — equality, tolerance, inclusion and respect — at all times moving forward."

  • NBA trade deadline: The 10 best contracts

    This list isn’t necessarily those players who are the best — some aren’t even All-Stars. But what each has in common is that their production far outweighs their compensation.

  • UFC 259: Petr Yan disqualified, loses bantamweight title to Aljamain Sterling on illegal knee

    A vicious, intentional knee to the head of a downed Aljamain Sterling cost Petr Yan his bantamweight title on Saturday at Apex on the main card of UFC 259.

  • 2021 NFL free agency: Top 7 QBs available in free agency (and 5 others who could be traded)

    The real movement among quarterbacks might not be in free agency.