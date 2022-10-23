Detroit Lions RB D'Andre Swift, captain Michael Brockers inactive vs. Dallas Cowboys

ARLINGTON, Texas − Intent on fixing their league-worst defense, the Detroit Lions are benching one of their captains on that side of the ball.

Defensive tackle Michael Brockers is inactive for Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Brockers, acquired in a trade from the Los Angeles Rams last spring, started the first five games on the Lions' interior defensive line but saw his snaps tumble in recent weeks.

Lions defensive end Michael Brockers looks to tackle Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts during the first half on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at Ford Field.

He has one solo tackle among four stops and zero sacks on the season, and had one sack in 16 starts with the Lions last year.

Despite his lack of production, Brockers, the oldest player on the Lions defense at 31 years old, was voted one of three defensive captains this season along with linebacker Alex Anzalone and safety Tracy Walker. Walker is out for the season with a torn Achilles tendon, while Brockers and Anzalone lead the Lions defense through a player's only review of their opponents' expected first 15 plays before games every week.

The Lions enter the week last in the NFL in total and scoring defense.

Along with Brockers, running back D'Andre Swift (shoulder), cornerback Will Harris (hip), defensive end Charles Harris (groin), safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (ankle), tackle Matt Nelson (calf) and defensive lineman Demetrius Taylor are inactive for the Lions (1-4).

Swift said he was hopeful to play this week after returning to practice on a limited basis. He sprained his ankle in the Lions' Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and has not played since hurting his shoulder in a Week 3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Receiver Josh Reynolds, who was questionable wiht a knee injury, is active and expected to start.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is active and will start after missing the past five games with a fractured thumb for the Cowboys (4-2).

