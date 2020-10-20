Detroit Lions RB D’Andre Swift up for NFL Rookie of the Week

The recognitions keep coming for Detroit Lions rookie running back D’Andre Swift. After being nominated for the FedEx Ground Player of Week 6 award, the young rookie is also up for Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week. Vote for him here!

Swift’s Week 6 performance speaks for itself. He led Lions running backs in snaps, was this week’s LionsWire top star, and headlined in our Stud and Duds. According to PFF, he also earned a grade of 72.0, narrowly missing out on landing in the Top 5 among Lions offensive players. Another fun tidbit, excluding offensive lineman, he was the Lions’ highest-graded pass blocker in Week 6.

Swift was able to capitalize on the increase in snaps this week, rushing for 116 yards with 8.3 yards per attempt clip. He was able to push it into the endzone twice and added three receptions for seven yards.

If you forget how masterful Swift was in Week 6, check out his highlight reel:

🔹14 carries

🔹116 yards

🔹2 TDs Watch all of @DAndreSwift's Week 6 touches. pic.twitter.com/rtECpLOhis — Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 20, 2020





Below are the players Swift will be competing against for Rookie of the Week honors:

Get the polls and vote for Swift!