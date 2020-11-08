Detroit Lions RB Adrian Peterson returns to Minnesota: 'You remember who hurt you'

The words have changed over the years, softened by time. But the pain Adrian Peterson felt when the Minnesota Vikings ushered him out the door has not gone away.

Peterson will play his third game against his former team Sunday when the Detroit Lions travel to Minnesota for an NFC North showdown, and the future Hall of Fame running back’s father said the way Peterson was treated on his way out the door remains a bone of contention.

“(This game) means a hell of a lot to him,” Nelson Peterson told the Free Press this week. “Every time he goes back, he’s looking for the opportunity to show that he still can play, that they made the (wrong) decision by releasing him.”

The Vikings declined an $18 million option on Peterson’s contract in 2017, making him a free agent.

That decision was not entirely surprising — Peterson, 31 at the time, played just three games the previous season because of a torn meniscus in his right knee — but Nelson Peterson said he and his son felt burned by the way it happened.

Peterson was willing to take a pay cut to stay in Minnesota, and said as much to general manager Rick Spielman and head coach Mike Zimmer in his end-of-season exit meeting.

The Vikings never gave him the chance, though, declining to engage in meaningful contract negotiations and signing Latavius Murray to a three-year, $15 million free agent deal instead.

Zimmer said in a conference call with Detroit reporters this week the decision to let Peterson go “was more about the cap than anything else.” Peterson acknowledged the business side of the move, but admitted it left “a sour taste” in his mouth.

Nearly four years later, Nelson Peterson said that sour taste remains.

“I mean, if we’re being honest about it, hurt is there,” he said. “You remember who hurt you. The hurt that you felt when you’re negotiating a contract, you feel like you’re at the part of your contract where there’s no more guaranteed money, and we know they’re not going to pay ($18 million), but we never expected not to get an offer. Like, damn, we’re just through? And from that point on, I mean, they brought in Latavius Murray for what? You might as well have kept Adrian and gave him that money you gave him for what he did there. It didn’t work out. You followed it. You seen it yourself.”

'A lethal weapon'

The Vikings went 13-3 their first season without Peterson, when they beat the New Orleans Saints in the Minneapolis Miracle then lost to the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC championship game.

Murray had a modest 842 yards rushing that season, and the Vikings took their current starter, Dalvin Cook, in the second round of the 2017 draft.

Cook, after tearing his ACL as a rookie, has emerged as one of the NFL’s premier running backs and a rightful heir to Peterson’s Vikings throne.

“He’s a lethal weapon,” Peterson said.

Peterson, meanwhile, has continued down his Hall of Fame track while bouncing around in the league.

He played 10 games for two teams in 2017, rushing for 529 yards for the Saints and Arizona Cardinals, then spent two seasons in Washington. He had the eighth 1,000-yard rushing season of his career in 2018 and just missed that mark (898 yards in 15 games) in 2019. Released by Washington in August, Peterson signed a one-year, incentive-laden deal with the Lions and leads the team in rushing yards (321) and attempts (85) while splitting time with rookie D’Andre Swift.

